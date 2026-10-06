What Anirudh Thapa's goal meant to coach Khalid Jamil: 'Good feeling but after that they dominated'

KOLKATA: Amidst the ten goals that brought grunts, oohs and aahs from the crowd, the Salt Lake Stadium had one goal to celebrate across the two games it hosted on Saturday (vs Brazil) and Tuesday (vs Uruguay). While it may not matter in the larger perspective, Anirudh Thapa and head coach Khalid Jamil will not forget it.

As Ryan Williams got the ball into space, he had the goal in his sight. As he launched a curling effort towards Uruguay keeper Thiago Cardozo, the ball spilled off the his gloves. Then, Thapa, running from the left channel, rushed to the box to capitalise on his mistake to score. The storied venue, with attendances lower than they were on Saturday, broke into raptures, as Thapa ran to the corner flag to celebrate. Jamil ran from one end of his touchline area to the other to celebrate with his players and kneeled down to pray in happiness.

But after that goal, inclement weather followed, and India’s momentum went away. The visiting La Celeste side took the lead right after the rain break with Maximiliano Araujo scoring.

Addressing reporters after the match on Tuesday, Jamil said, “It was a good feeling but after that the opponents dominated. Till the final whistle we have to fight and we being the hosts, we have to show character,” he said after India's 1-6 loss on Tuesday.