Going forward, I will attack from the ground position and defend better: Wrestler Sujeet

The 23-year-old Haryana wrestler also admitted that he has to work on a few areas including his attacking skills while being in ground position. "Primarily, I need to work more on the frequent situations that arise during my bouts. As for ground position, both my foreign coach Shako Bentinidis and coach Kuldeep Singh pointed out that while my ground position is strong, I wasn't actively working on it. In upcoming competitions, I will attack from the ground position as well and defend better."

Sujeet could not compete at the 2022 edition, which was held a year later, as his famed counterpart Bajrang Punia was given a direct entry to the Games by the ad-hoc committee, which was governing the sport then in the absence of the de-recognised Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). He also moved the Delhi High Court seeking selection trials but was not given relief. The wrestler, while speaking on the incident, said he is looking ahead rather than getting stuck in the past. He also has a message for others, who could face a similar predicament. "If I had to give a message, I would say keep faith in yourself and keep working hard. God's justice may be delayed, but it is never denied; that is the truth. Also, if we keep getting stuck in what happened in 2023, neither our present nor our future will be good. Let go of what is gone — that's my belief."

Sujeet also thanked Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Sports Authority of India for facilitating exposure trips, which eventually helped him corner glory. "First of all, I want to thank TOPS and SAI. Because of them, we get foreign exposure and learn so much. The Wrestling Federation of India and TOPS play a crucial role in the medals we win. Training in Russia alongside World Championships and Olympic medallists gave us great exposure and experience."