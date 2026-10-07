Merino comes up clutch again for Spain as Kane marks record-setting match with 2 goals for England

Spain preserved its 2½-year unbeaten streak by rallying to beat Croatia thanks to a clutch second-half double from super-sub Mikel Merino, while Harry Kane scored two more goals on another record-setting match for the England captain.

The marathon batch of Nations League matches ended Tuesday with Merino — a star off the bench so many times for Spain in recent years — powering home an 88th-minute strike to complete the world champions' stirring recovery in a 2-1 win in Split.

The Arsenal midfielder had already equalized in the 61st minute after entering as a halftime substitute, with Spain trailing to a goal by veteran midfielder Ivan Perišić. That marked the first time the Spanish had conceded the first goal in a match since the European Championship in 2024.

Kane's double in England's 3-0 win over Czechia came on his record-tying 125th appearance for his country. It took him to 91 international goals, extending an outright England record.

"It was the perfect night for me personally and also the team," said the Bayern Munich striker, who is among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or being awarded on Oct. 26.

Spain joined Portugal as the only teams to win all four of their group games in the Nations League over the last two weeks and has confirmed its place in the competition's quarterfinals taking place in March.

England's only dropped points in that period? They came in a loss to Spain.