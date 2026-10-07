'Rising Together' is India's vision for 2036 Olympic bid; presentation before IOC this month

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha on Wednesday announced that the country's bid to host the 2036 Olympics will revolve around the vision of "Rising Together" and its first presentation to the IOC's Future Host Commission will be at the end of this month.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye are among seven countries with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and have been invited to present their Games projects to the IOC's Future Host Commission next month.

"India's ambition for 2036 is rooted in a simple idea: that sport can help shape the future of our nation. Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would inspire millions of young Indians to participate in sport, strengthen healthier and more active communities, and create new opportunities for our youth across education, employment and social development," stated Mandaviya in a press release issued by the IOA.

Ahmedabad is India's city of choice to host the mega-event, which has never been held in the country before. India submitted its Expression of Interest to host the Games in 2024.

Usha said the IOA feels deeply honoured by the IOC's recognition of India's aspirations.

"...proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games," she said.

"For us, 'Rising Together' is not simply a slogan -- it is a powerful commitment to unite India's energy, ambition and diversity behind a shared Olympic dream.