Verstappen revival to be put to the test in steamy Singapore

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen's resurgence in Malaysia will be put to the test just 300 kilometres south at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, where the Red Bull driver may need to overcome the elements and his own poor record at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

An imperious Verstappen took his first chequered flag of the year at the wide open and fast Sepang Circuit at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday.

But it was in a race delayed for an hour and a half after a chaotic formation lap saw cars, including Verstappen's, grind to halt because of a software glitch in the settings for running in wet conditions.

"It was insane," said Verstappen. "At some points, we were five-wide on the straight because we couldn't understand it... I saw eight cars crawling and Lewis (Hamilton) stopped... It's not what you want for the sport."

Rain could again play a part in the tropical city state, with thunderstorms forecast to affect both Saturday's sprint race and qualifying, and Sunday's night grand prix.

Verstappen has never won at the twisty Marina Bay Street Circuit, where extremes of heat and humidity play a part in the most physically attritional race of the season on a circuit notoriously difficult for overtaking.

Drivers can shed up to three kilogrammes (more than six pounds) during the longest outing on the calendar, where completing the 62 steamy laps often lasts the maximum two hours race time allowed.