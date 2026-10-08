Alcaraz, Sinner, Osaka commit to Australian Open '1 Point Slam'

MELBOURNE: The Australian Open will revive its innovative "1 Point Slam" in 2027 with Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Jannik Sinner among those agreeing to take part Thursday.

The sudden-death contest was played for the first time at Melbourne Park this year ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year, pitting 24 professionals alongside 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards.

Each match consisted of just one point -- win and you advanced, lose and you were out.

Against the odds, amateur Jordan Smith sensationally upset the star-studded field at a packed Rod Laver Arena to collect a Aus$1 million (US$670,000) prize.

"It creates an opportunity for grassroots tennis players to share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the game," said Tennis Australia's Tom Larner.

"Having stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Jannik Sinner locked in to play, alongside everyday Australians ... captures exactly what this event is about, bringing people together through tennis."

The amateur field will again comprise winners of eight state championship rounds played across Australia, along with eight others who come through qualifying.

More than 1.3 million fans attended the 2026 Australian Open, and organisers are planning to increase viewing capacity and seating even further for the 2027 tournament which runs from January 17-31.