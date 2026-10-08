From career-ending accident to producing cricket talents: Former Bengal cricketer Avik's tale

But his colleagues from 2009 did not forget his talents. In fact, Shukla had convinced him to take up a coaching role in his academy in 2017. After retiring from first-class cricket, he (Shukla) started his academy, LRS Bangla Sports Academy (in Howrah), in 2017 and invited me. He asked me to join the coaching staff, saying I could just see how I feel and continue only if I felt okay,” he explained.

Then the love for the sport returned, within the first few days at the academy. “I was enjoying being around the bat and ball. I became a full-fledged coach and worked at his academy until lockdown in 2020. Then, Dum Dum Sporting club (where he started his cricket career) approached me after the lockdown to start coaching there. I started in 2020 and have been coaching there since,” he said.

While limited to a wheelchair, he continues to give back to the game. “I want to give capable players with potential a proper platform and chance to showcase their talent so they can progress from Under-16 to Under-19, Under-23 and beyond, like playing in the Bengal Pro T20 League. My goal is to guide them, teach them, and give them an opportunity to express their ability,” he said. And a few from the club have made it to the state team in various age categories. Md Imran, an opener, is part of the Bengal U16 team coached by former player Anustup Majumdar. Anish Rathi, an all-rounder, is part of the state U19 team.

While he may not be able to reach out and give his inputs hands-on, his presence at the ground is always a welcome sight, for his tale is a source of inspiration.