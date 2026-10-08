Medal-winning athletes felicitated by CM Vijay; Govt launches "Dream Olympics" scheme

Vithya was the cynosure of all the eyes as she had won three medals (gold, silver, bronze) in Japan and got a cash award totaling Rs 1.55 crore across her achievements. The runner thanked the Tamil Nadu government for encouraging and recognizing her achievement and promised to do better in the future.

Squash veteran Joshna Chinappa, who took part as a fifteen-year-old girl in her first Asian Games in 2002 just appeared in her seventh this year. She got emotional said she was proud to represent Tamil Nadu and the country.

"I started my Asian Games journey in 2002, back when I was 15 years old, and it feels great to be here to compete, I have just competed in my 7th Asian Games," she said.

"It has been my greatest honor for the last two decades to play for Tamil Nadu and my country. I stand here today to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister and SDAT for all the support that has been given to us athletes. We are able to go abroad and train, and with all the encouragement and financial support, it has really enabled athletes like myself and many others to compete at the highest level and bring medals back for the country. I would also like to say many thanks to our Honorable Chief Minister for giving each athlete who went to the Asian Games 7 lakhs before we left, and also increasing the High Cash Incentive Award," she said.