A drained Coco Gauff falls to Elise Mertens at the China Open days after dealing with racist abuse

BEIJING: Coco Gauff said she had “no energy” in her loss to Elise Mertens at the China Open on Wednesday.

The 6-3, 6-3 defeat to a player Gauff had beaten in all five of their previous matchups came days after she had received what she described as an “insane” amount of racist comments on social media following a controversial point in the preceding round.

Later Wednesday, the Wuhan Open announced that Gauff withdrew from the upcoming tournament. It quoted Gauff, the defending champion, as saying “After a long year, my body needs some time to rest and recover.”

In Monday’s match against home player Sun Xinran, the fourth-ranked Gauff stopped a rally after electronic advertising boards lining the court flickered during a point late in the first set.

Sun appeared about to win the point when Gauff stopped playing. The chair umpire then ordered the point to be replayed.

“Hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist,” Gauff, who is Black, said in a reply on X. “The amount of racist comments/dms I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I‘m not a cheater or a thief.”

Against the 19th-ranked Mertens, Gauff dropped her serve four times.

Gauff committed 34 unforced errors to Mertens’ 11 and had eight double faults to her opponent’s two. Four of Gauff’s double faults came when she was broken in the final game of the first set.

Trailing 4-1 in the second set, Gauff told her team that she had “no energy” and felt as though she would pass out.

“I kind of felt like she was dropping a bit in energy,” Mertens said. “I tried to push myself. But I know she’s a great competitor. It’s never done against her.”