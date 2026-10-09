Asian Games medallists felicitated at Pro Wrestling League Season 6 launch

CHENNAI: Season 6 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will be held at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi from January 9 to 26 next year. An announcement in this regard was made in the national capital on Friday.
The launch event was headlined by the grand felicitation of India’s wrestling contingent following their medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2026. Star grapplers Sujeet Kalkal, who clinched a historic gold in the men’s freestyle 65kg category, and Aman Sehrawat (freestyle 57kg), fresh from adding an Asian Games gold to his Paris 2024 Olympic bronze, were honoured alongside fellow medallists Antim Panghal (silver in women wrestling 53kg), Nitesh Siwach (Silver in Greco-Roman 97kg, silver), Deepak Punia (bronze freestyle 97kg) and Sunil Kumar (bronze in Greco-Roman 97kg). The six-member medal-winning contingent was felicitated, celebrating one of India’s strongest wrestling campaigns at the Asian Games in decades.
"Hosting Season 6 in Delhi is a key part of the League’s plan to be staged in a different franchise city every season, taking PWL to varied fan bases across the country. Coming to the capital, home to a deep-rooted wrestling culture and one of India’s most passionate sporting audiences, gives the League a landmark stage for its return and brings the action to fans at the heart of the nation," said a press statement issued by the organisers.
The Season 6, which will be held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), will feature six high-calibre franchises competing for the coveted crown: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators. "Season 6 will showcase 86 world-class men and women grapplers, including 34 Olympians and Commonwealth, Asian Games, and World Championship medallists. The roster features global luminaries such as Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki, alongside India’s finest marquee names," added the statement.
The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions — five in men's freestyle and four in women's wrestling. Like the previous season, the competition format will once again feature the ‘Power Minute’, with all scoring points doubling during the final 60 seconds of a bout, creating high-leverage climaxes and adding further intensity to the action on the mat.
Dayaan Farooqui, PWL chairman, said, “Wrestling is deeply embedded in India’s sporting culture and our wrestlers have consistently carried the nation’s pride onto the global stage. Season 6 of the Pro Wrestling League is a celebration of that rich legacy, while also taking the sport towards new global benchmarks. Our vision has always been to take the League to a different franchise city each season, bringing world-class wrestling closer to fans across the country. We are delighted to welcome some of the world’s finest wrestlers to Delhi and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans while further strengthening the sport’s presence in India.”
Akhil Gupta, PWL chief executive officer, said, “Our objective for Season 6 has been clear: to build an elite, fan-first product that matches the expectations of today’s sports audiences. Delhi is the perfect setting for this, bringing together India’s rich wrestling heritage with the energy of a city that has always embraced the sport. Bringing Season 6 to Delhi, the capital of India and a city with a deep-rooted wrestling culture, is therefore especially significant for us Today’s felicitation is a tribute to the athletes whose dedication continues to elevate Indian wrestling, while January will provide the stage for them to showcase their world-class talent and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”
The Asian Games gold medallists also spoke on the occasion. “Winning medals at the Olympics and the Asian Games has been the reward for years of sacrifice, discipline and hard work. To be felicitated for these achievements and to receive this honour in Delhi, in front of the wrestling community and fans, feels truly special. Moments like these remind you of the journey you have undertaken and the people who have supported you along the way. As a wrestler, it is also exciting to see the Pro Wrestling League return to the capital, and I look forward to seeing the sport reach new audiences and inspire the next generation of wrestlers,” Sehrawat said.
“The Pro Wrestling League has played an important role in my journey as a wrestler and has given me opportunities that have helped me grow both on and off the mat. Competing alongside and against some of the best wrestlers in the world gave me the confidence, exposure and belief to take on bigger challenges. To now be felicitated as an Asian Games gold medallist is a very special feeling, and it makes me realise how far the journey has come. PWL has been an important part of that journey, and I am excited to see it return to Delhi and continue giving young Indian wrestlers the platform to dream bigger,” said Kalkal.