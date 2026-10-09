Asian Games medallists felicitated at Pro Wrestling League Season 6 launch

Dayaan Farooqui, PWL chairman, said, “Wrestling is deeply embedded in India’s sporting culture and our wrestlers have consistently carried the nation’s pride onto the global stage. Season 6 of the Pro Wrestling League is a celebration of that rich legacy, while also taking the sport towards new global benchmarks. Our vision has always been to take the League to a different franchise city each season, bringing world-class wrestling closer to fans across the country. We are delighted to welcome some of the world’s finest wrestlers to Delhi and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans while further strengthening the sport’s presence in India.”

Akhil Gupta, PWL chief executive officer, said, “Our objective for Season 6 has been clear: to build an elite, fan-first product that matches the expectations of today’s sports audiences. Delhi is the perfect setting for this, bringing together India’s rich wrestling heritage with the energy of a city that has always embraced the sport. Bringing Season 6 to Delhi, the capital of India and a city with a deep-rooted wrestling culture, is therefore especially significant for us Today’s felicitation is a tribute to the athletes whose dedication continues to elevate Indian wrestling, while January will provide the stage for them to showcase their world-class talent and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

The Asian Games gold medallists also spoke on the occasion. “Winning medals at the Olympics and the Asian Games has been the reward for years of sacrifice, discipline and hard work. To be felicitated for these achievements and to receive this honour in Delhi, in front of the wrestling community and fans, feels truly special. Moments like these remind you of the journey you have undertaken and the people who have supported you along the way. As a wrestler, it is also exciting to see the Pro Wrestling League return to the capital, and I look forward to seeing the sport reach new audiences and inspire the next generation of wrestlers,” Sehrawat said.

“The Pro Wrestling League has played an important role in my journey as a wrestler and has given me opportunities that have helped me grow both on and off the mat. Competing alongside and against some of the best wrestlers in the world gave me the confidence, exposure and belief to take on bigger challenges. To now be felicitated as an Asian Games gold medallist is a very special feeling, and it makes me realise how far the journey has come. PWL has been an important part of that journey, and I am excited to see it return to Delhi and continue giving young Indian wrestlers the platform to dream bigger,” said Kalkal.