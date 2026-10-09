NZ pacer Lockie on Sooryavanshi: 'An exciting talent, but NZ conditions pose a different challenge'

CHENNAI: He may not have played in the first two T20Is against West Indies, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi still remains a star attraction in the Indian team. The 15-year-old explosive batting prodigy stole the limelight when the team toured Ireland and England. And he continued to be even in Japan during the Asian Games.

While he is warming the bench in the ongoing home tour, he will, without much doubt, continue be of conversation when the Indian team flies to New Zealand for an all-format tour later in the month. India will play five T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests with the shortest format starting from October 22.

For New Zealand, an exciting all-format contest awaits against the T20 World Champions. In fact, the last time the two teams went up against each other was in the summit clash on March 8. However, that was in the past as New Zealand have named seven pacers in the T20I squad. One among them is senior pacer Lockie Ferguson.

The Black Caps pacer feels it is an exciting opportunity for Sooryavanshi. "He’s a high-quality player. I’ve played against him at the IPL, and clearly, he’s an amazing talent coming out of India. It's a really exciting opportunity for him to travel the world, get to experience New Zealand for all that we offer here, but also experience cricket here in New Zealand. The great thing about New Zealand and the countries you travel to is the games are played slightly differently, and conditions are different. I can’t comment on how he will prepare. I’m sure there will be some challenges for him, but it’s going to be an exciting series," he said in a select media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.