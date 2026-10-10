Manchester City guilty verdict reignites Liverpool rivalry

LIVERPOOL: Manchester City will face the full fury of Anfield on Sunday when the Premier League leaders confront old rivals Liverpool in their first game since being found guilty of breaking financial rules.

City can expect a hostile reception from Liverpool fans after an independent commission found they arranged "sham" deals to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) between 2009 and 2018.

The financial breaches occurred during a period in which City won three Premier League titles and numerous other trophies, with Liverpool struggling to break the Etihad Stadium outfit's silverware monopoly.

City have appealed against the devastating verdict and manager Enzo Maresca was bullish on Friday that they will overturn the original ruling.

But the Premier League season is now stuck in stasis awaiting a ruling on the appeal and any potential sanction.