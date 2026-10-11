APL gaining more traction after archers' historic show at Asiad: APL chief Kamineni

CHENNAI: Season two of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad could not have come at a better time. Just after Indian archers made history at the Asian Games by winning five gold medals in Japan, the league, filled with top-class players, has been gaining attention. Director and chairman of the league, Anil Kamineni, cannot be more happier than he is today with how the league is performing on all metrics.

But this time last-year the story was completely different as Kamineni and his team set out to attract more people into the sport. A first in the world of archery, season one of APL featured 48 archers in six eight-member teams. Top international stars like 2024 gold medallist Elia Canales and World No 1 Ella Gibson also participated. The key objective was to set a base for the forthcoming season.

“The results of these recent Asian Games have shown that we are all going in the right direction as far as archery in India is concerned. And APL is also one of the reasons why it has helped us,” he told this daily. While acknowledging the contribution of the Archery Association of India and the coaches, Kamineni believed competition against top-level archers and a reduced shot clock in the inaugural season has helped them do away with pressure. “Our objective was to make sure that they don't feel the pressure. Being with these international archers for so many days, training and shooting with them has helped them. And then easing the pressure by getting used to the 15-second shot clock has helped them too. So these two things have helped our archers very much and they also feel the same way,” he explained.