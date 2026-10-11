Barca extend perfect streak against Getafe, Real Madrid survive Villarreal battle despite Vinicius red card

BARCELONA: Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for Barcelona as the Spanish champions extended their perfect start in La Liga with a 3-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.

Real Madrid finished with 10 men against Villarreal after Vinicius Junior was sent off for hair pulling in a 1-0 victory, with Yan Diomande's goal keeping Jose Mourinho's side, third, on Barcelona's trail.

Los Blancos are six points behind Barca, who also lead second-place Atletico Madrid by five points after Diego Simeone's team snatched a late 2-1 win at Alaves.

England winger Gordon opened the scoring for Barca in the second minute and Gabriel Jesus added another after half an hour for the league leaders, who have won every match they have played this season.

France defender Jules Kounde tucked home the third from Lamine Yamal's cross to cap Barca's solid win against Jose Bordalas's side at Camp Nou.

Barca were without their top scorer Raphinha, who sustained a hamstring problem during the international break with Brazil.

Flick replaced him with former Arsenal striker and Selecao compatriot Jesus and his side came roaring out of the blocks.

"Being at Barca is a dream... playing with these players is very easy too, everyone plays very well," Jesus told DAZN after his first start and third goal for the club.

"That makes it easier for me as a striker, to have chances, and I'm ready to score the goals...

"(But) I hope Rafa can recover quickly, because of course the team misses him."

Gordon, who has impressed since joining this summer, grabbed his first Barca goal with a low deflected effort after bundling his way past three players.

He was Barca's brightest spark in the first half, continuing his fine goalscoring form for England in the recent Nations League matches.

"He's doing very well," said Flick of Gordon. "He scored with England. He has a lot of confidence... he gives us a lot."

Getafe defender Zaid Romero gave the ball away in his own box for Barca's second, passing it straight to Jesus, who stroked into the bottom corner.

The otherwise quiet Yamal supplied Kounde for the third as Barca secured a ninth win from nine games across all competitions.