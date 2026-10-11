Barca extend perfect streak against Getafe, Real Madrid survive Villarreal battle despite Vinicius red card

BARCELONA: Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for Barcelona as the Spanish champions extended their perfect start in La Liga with a 3-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.
Real Madrid finished with 10 men against Villarreal after Vinicius Junior was sent off for hair pulling in a 1-0 victory, with Yan Diomande's goal keeping Jose Mourinho's side, third, on Barcelona's trail.
Los Blancos are six points behind Barca, who also lead second-place Atletico Madrid by five points after Diego Simeone's team snatched a late 2-1 win at Alaves.
England winger Gordon opened the scoring for Barca in the second minute and Gabriel Jesus added another after half an hour for the league leaders, who have won every match they have played this season.
France defender Jules Kounde tucked home the third from Lamine Yamal's cross to cap Barca's solid win against Jose Bordalas's side at Camp Nou.
Barca were without their top scorer Raphinha, who sustained a hamstring problem during the international break with Brazil.
Flick replaced him with former Arsenal striker and Selecao compatriot Jesus and his side came roaring out of the blocks.
"Being at Barca is a dream... playing with these players is very easy too, everyone plays very well," Jesus told DAZN after his first start and third goal for the club.
"That makes it easier for me as a striker, to have chances, and I'm ready to score the goals...
"(But) I hope Rafa can recover quickly, because of course the team misses him."
Gordon, who has impressed since joining this summer, grabbed his first Barca goal with a low deflected effort after bundling his way past three players.
He was Barca's brightest spark in the first half, continuing his fine goalscoring form for England in the recent Nations League matches.
"He's doing very well," said Flick of Gordon. "He scored with England. He has a lot of confidence... he gives us a lot."
Getafe defender Zaid Romero gave the ball away in his own box for Barca's second, passing it straight to Jesus, who stroked into the bottom corner.
The otherwise quiet Yamal supplied Kounde for the third as Barca secured a ninth win from nine games across all competitions.
Diomande, Real Madrid's record 140-million-euro ($157 million) signing, scored his first goal for the club to help them shade Villarreal, but the game was marked by Vinicius's dismissal.
The Brazil international, on as a substitute, scored but his goal was disallowed and he was sent off after a VAR review showed he pulled the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Saliba in the build-up.
"Sorry to my team and the fans," said Vinicius on Instagram.
Mourinho's Madrid battled through the final stages with 10 men but held on to their slender lead earned by 19-year-old winger Diomande.
Despite Madrid's victory, Vinicius's red card left a bitter taste for Los Blancos, with the winger running the risk of a potential ban which could keep him out of the Clasico on October 25.
"I don't know what's going on with the referees, with this red card, I don't understand, but the most important thing is the victory," said Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
Mourinho declined to attend his post-match press conference in protest at the refereeing, a club source said.
The Madrid coach had complained bitterly about refereeing decisions which did not go his team's way in the derby defeat by Atletico before the recent international break.
Striker Kylian Mbappe was fit to start the match for Madrid and hit the post in a largely dull first half.
Home fans were not happy with the team at half-time but after 63 minutes they were able to celebrate Diomande's first goal, a sharp low finish into the far corner after being set up by Federico Valverde.
The drama with Vinicius followed, but in part thanks to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Madrid were able to clinch three important points.
Earlier Cristian Romero's header in the 87th minute earned Atletico Madrid a narrow win at 10-man Alaves.
Alejandro Grimaldo put Atletico in front before Lucas Boye equalised from the penalty spot for Alaves before the interval.
Angel Perez was sent off for the hosts in the second half and Romero's header from Alex Baena's cross late on secured the victory.
"It's always important that the goal comes from wherever it comes, as long as it comes," said Simeone.