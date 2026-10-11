Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India celebrity advocate for girls’ empowerment

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed India women's cricket captain Smriti Mandhana has been named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India, with the organisation seeking to leverage her influence to promote equal opportunities, health and well-being for adolescent girls.

The announcement was made on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl, which draws attention to girls' rights, safety, leadership and potential, while highlighting the barriers that continue to restrict their choices.

In her new role, Mandhana will build on her previous association with initiatives promoting equal rights and opportunities for children and young people, and advocate for an environment in which girls can participate in sports and realise their potential.

She will also support UNICEF India's efforts to empower adolescent girls, improve their health and well-being, and help them access opportunities to learn, play and lead.

"I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential," Mandhana said.

The left-handed batter has previously supported UNICEF and International Cricket Council campaigns focusing on gender equality and life skills, besides lending her support to UNICEF's Promise to Children campaign.

An Arjuna Award recipient, Mandhana was appointed captain of the Indian women's cricket team earlier this week after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.