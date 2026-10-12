Would like to add more doubles practice to my game: Manish after winning Fenesta Open title

CHENNAI: When two-time national singles tennis champion Manish Sureshkumar lost a draining three-set men's singles semifinal encounter to his doubles partner, Nitin Kumar Sinha, at the Fenesta Open on Friday, it marked a dent to his dominance at the national championships. While his title defence ended at the hands of his teammate, the duo went on to win the doubles title later that day. They beat Rohith Gobinath and Srikar Doni 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

“Physically, I was struggling starting from the second set. The previous day, we had played a very long (quarterfinal) match. I barely managed to win (vs Parth Aggarwal 6-1, 5-7, 7-5). In the semifinals as well, I was facing physical issues and cramping in between,” he told this daily. “It was surprising for me to get cramps in consecutive matches even though I was well-hydrated, so I need to find a solution at the earliest,” he said.

But in the doubles, Manish, along with Nitin, has enjoyed considerable success. In August this year, the duo won an ITF Men's 25k tournament in Taipei. They defeated the Japanese pair of Shinji Hazawa and Taisei Ichikawa 6-3, 6-4 in the final. He recalled how he and Nitin worked through initial days as a doubles' pair. “We tried playing together a few weeks about two or three years ago, but we weren't doing very well then and were losing early. Recently, we tried a few tournaments in Taiwan and suddenly clicked, winning an ITF tournament. Since we were doing well, we wanted to play the nationals too. His doubles ranking is much higher (221 as of October 5) compared to mine (610 as of Oct 5). For me to get into Challengers, I need to get close to his ranking. Right now, he might play with different partners, but if I reach that stage, we might play together again,” he said.