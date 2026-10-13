Athletics: Long-distance coach Yunus faces doping suspension

CHENNAI: In another embarrassing episode in Indian athletics, a prominent coach has been suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency. According to the latest update on the NADA website on “List of Provisionally Suspended Athletes” Mohammad Yunus Khan, an Army coach, has been suspended for ‘complicity’.

The coach, who trained multiple Asian medallist Gulveer Singh, was suspended under the NADA anti-doping rule violation. The latest update on NADA website read, “Complicity or Attempted Complicity by an Athlete or Other Person Assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, conspiring, covering up or any other type of intentional complicity or Attempted complicity involving an anti-doping rule violation…”

The coach also was credited with coaching Kartik Kumar, another long distance runner, who won silver at the 2023 Asian Games. This is not the first time an athletics coach has been suspended by the NADA. Earlier, a junior national coach was suspended but was reinstated after a hearing by NADA last year. In a high profile case, Mickey Menezes was banned for four years for violating Anti-Doping Rule 2021. Another coach was suspended for “Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking of Prohibited Substances”.