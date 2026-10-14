Atletico sink Man Utd as Viking deny Bayern in Champions League

PARIS: Atletico Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as the Red Devils continued their poor run, while Bayern Munich were held 3-3 in Norway by underdogs Viking Stavanger.

Elsewhere, last season's beaten finalists Arsenal eased to victory over Lille while Barcelona came from behind to beat Galatasaray but Inter Milan lost a seven-goal thriller at home to Club Brugge.

Atletico, who lost at Liverpool in their opening European encounter, took the lead inside the opening minute in the Spanish capital through Pablo Barrios. Alejandro Grimaldo struck the woodwork from a free-kick later in the first half.

Johnny Cardoso also had a goal disallowed before the break but Ademola Lookman got Atletico's second in the 79th minute, just after United defender Leny Yoro had been sent off.

The defeat continued the Old Trafford club's disappointing start to the campaign and increased the pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

They have gone five matches without a victory and have won only once in seven outings, with a trip to Italy to face Como next up in the Champions League.

"Tonight is a one-off game in judgement, it is the Champions League and a tough place to come. We are doing certain things OK," Carrick told broadcaster Amazon Prime.

Viking, who are in the Champions League after winning a first Norwegian title in 34 years, appeared to be heading for a famous win over Bayern when they led 2-0 at half-time in Stavanger.

Gianni Stensness headed them in front in the second minute and Peter Christiansen ran away to double their advantage.