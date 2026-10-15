Focus on future, LA28 as sports minister urges NSFs to plan long-term and strengthen bench strength

No bills during foreign tours

The sports ministry also released a new “Revision Of the norms of assistance under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations — regarding”. This turned out to be more interesting than the review itself. Though the majority of the provisions are similar to last revised ANSF last year, the point that seemed would help athletes relax a bit would be collection of food bills during foreign travels. According to the rules, there was no segregation earlier but the new ANSF has added a separate clause to it. "When NSF is making its own arrangements: Ceiling of USD 235 per day (inclusive Of maximum of USD 60 per person per day exempted for food bills)," said the revised ANSF. Now on, the athletes would be getting $60 from the daily ceiling of $235 when the NSFs are making their own arrangements during competition. Apparently this is aimed at athletes who are training abroad for a longer duration. The hassle of keeping bills and then submitting would ease considerably. The athletes can have food of their choice at any place too. Earlier, the cumulative amount was $235 and did not mention about food.

Curious case of BFI

The review meeting was attended by almost all the National Sports Federations, who were part of the Games. What seems interesting is that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which is split between the president and its secretary, was part of the meeting. If sources are to be believed, though the two avoided any communication, both president and secretary attended the meeting. If sources are to be believed, the ministry has taken a very serious note of the infighting. The invite for the meeting apparently were sent to the NSFs before the BFI president and secretary suspended each other. One has to note that the boxing team came back with a record Asian Games haul that included three gold. Though both were present during the meeting, BFI chief Ajay Singh spoke about India's performance of the boxers.

Apparently, some pointed out that it was because the Sports Authority of India intervened in the selection process to ensure the best in-form boxer represented India through open trials. Even before the Asian Games, the BFI policy was under scrutiny because selection was mostly through evaluation during camps. The SAI and its Target Olympic Podium Scheme directed the BFI to hold open trials for the Games. "Because of that the best boxers went to the Games," said one official. As of the impasse in BFI, the ministry will take stock of the situation soon. There is a possibility an ad hoc committee could be one alternative if infighting continues.