India's Om Prakash Chouhan and Saptak Talwar make confident start on rain-marred opening day

New Delhi: On a rain-affected first day of the $ 4 million DP World India Championship, Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard emerged clubhouse leader with a six-under 66. Om Prakash Chouhan, a winner on the DP World PGTI this year,kept the tricolour flying after posting a gallant four-under 68 punctuated by six birdies and two bogeys to be the best-placed Indian as he was tied fifth in the clubhouse.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot scores of two-underon day one of the event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the DP World PGTI.

India’s Saptak Talwar, the current DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader, too made a positive start with three birdies and two bogeys in his round of one-under 71.

Overcast skies in the morning gave way to a light drizzle and lightning threats that resulted in the stoppage of play at 11 am local time. A heavy downpour followed thereafter extending the stoppage to four hours and fifty minutes. Play finally resumed at 4 pm.

As a result, only the morning session featuring half the field consisting of 72 players could complete the round on Thursday.

Om Prakash Chouhan, a former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion and a winner on the HotelPlanner Tour, played some great approach shots through the day to set up most of his birdies as he landed it with pin-point accuracy on the greens. The 40-year-old, a winner of 12 professional titles, made a stupendous recovery from the rough to salvage a birdie on the eighth.