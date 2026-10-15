ISL: Opening weekend sees 65 million views on YouTube

CHENNAI: The MG Indian Super League (MG ISL) 2026-27 season started strong, recording 65 million YouTube views and reaching 52 million viewers across five matches in its opening week.

The season opener between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi generated 8.9 million YouTube views, with peak concurrent viewership reaching 85,277 viewers.

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC recorded the highest peak concurrent viewership on the English feed, at 349,073 viewers.

NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged as the most-viewed fixture in the English feed, recording 17 million views. The match also led viewership in the Hindi feed, highlighting the importance of multilingual content in reaching India's diverse football audience.

Beyond viewership, the opening week recorded 120,000 new subscribers.

The opening-week performance comes as every MG ISL match is available live and free on YouTube, alongside television coverage on Sony Sports Network and live streaming on SonyLIV. This multi-platform approach aims to make Indian football more accessible, giving fans across the country greater choice in how they follow their clubs and the competition.