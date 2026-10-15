Treesa-Gayatri march into Denmark Open quarterfinals

CHENNAI: India doubles specialists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand marched into the quarterfinals while youngster Ashmita Chaliha lost her singles tie to crash out in the ongoing Denmark Open in Odense on Thursday.



Gayatri and Treesa, who captured a bronze medal during the BWF World Championships in New Delhi in August, beat fifth seeds, Rachel Allessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia, in straight games in the women's Round of 16 meeting.

The Indian pair won 21-16, 21-17 in 45 minutes and they will go on to meet No 2 seeds, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia, in the last-eight stage.



The Indian pair had lost against the Malaysian duo in the recent Asian Games and they'll be hoping to do better this time around.



Ashmita, who captured the Korea Masters Super 300 title in August, suffered a straight-game defeat against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Yamaguchi, chasing her fourth title this season, was too strong for the Indian as she won 21-18, 21-10 in just 30 minutes.