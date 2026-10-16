Asiad gold medallist Aman to skip World Championships

CHENNAI: Asian Games gold medallist and 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (57kg) will not compete at the upcoming World Championships. Instead, the 23-year-old from Haryana is expected to head to Makhachkala, Dagestan (Russia) for almost a month-long training camp if his proposal for the same is accepted.

Apart from Aman, Deepak Punia, who also won a bronze medal in the 97kg weight category at the continental multi-sport event, and Antim Panghal, who finished with silver in 53kg, will not compete at the Worlds. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1.

It should be noted that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted trials to select the teams for the Worlds. The wrestlers, who represented the country at the Asian Games, were supposed to compete against the challengers in their respective weight categories after returning from Japan. It was learnt that Aman and Deepak decided not to compete in their respective final bouts.

"Aman competes in 57kg and it's quite difficult to maintain that weight. Besides, he is also nursing a shoulder and an ankle injury. He wants to be completely fit before the Olympic qualification starts," a coach in the know of things told this daily. The coach also informed that Deepak is also nursing a shoulder injury, which is why he decided to skip the Worlds.

A WFI official, meanwhile, said that Aman wants to visit Russia for a training camp. "He has sent a proposal to the Sports Authority of India in this regard. He wants to train in Makhachkala, Dagestan from October 23 to November 21," said the official. As per the proposal, Aman will be accompanied by his trainer, sparring partner and a foreign coach. This daily tried contacting Aman to know the reason from the wrestler but he didn't pick up the call nor he responded to a message sent in this regard.