PGTI player support programme to help Indian Professional Golfers

New Delhi: Indian professional golfers hoping to compete on the world stage have received a major boost. The DP World PGTI will cover overseas qualifying school expenses of up to ₹3 lakh of its top 30 players from the Order of Merit, removing one of the biggest financial barriers between Indian talent and international opportunity.

The support applies to overseas qualifying schools, including those for the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tourand the Asian Tour. Players who go on to qualify will each receive a further ₹10 lakh. For many young professionals, travelling abroad to compete for a tour card is a costly affair. This support is being designed to let the players focus on the game rather than the expenses. The announcement is part of a wider push to build clearer international pathways for Indian golfers.

DP World PGTI president Kapil Dev said: “We will do everything in our power to enable our players to get maximum playing opportunities on the international stage. Dev also spoke warmly about the new brand partnership that is helping make such initiatives possible. We are very happy and delighted to have DP World as a partner. For any organisation, bringing in a major partner is important, and this has been a very positive development for Indian golf.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “The DP World PGTI is covering qualifying-school expenses of up to ₹3 lakh for players in the top 30. If they qualify, each player will receive ₹10 lakh. This has already been approved, the players have been informed, and the money has been set aside. At DP World PGTI, we have always been clear that this organisation is about the players.

“The traditional route from the DP World PGTI to the international stage used to be through the Asian Tour. However, the changes in the golf ecosystem over the past few years resulted inthe absence of that transition to the Asian Tour making it harder for the players to move on to the DP World Tour. Now that we are once again aligning with the Asian Tour, there will be a stronger international pathway for our players. The organisation is also working towards staging Asian Development Tour events next year and, hopefully, Asian Tour events as well, alongside more co-sanctioned tournaments that offer world-ranking points and a path toward Olympic qualification,” he further added.