Recurve archer Dhiraj keeps 'room for learning open' after historic year

While last season may have been challenging for him (he ended with an Asian individual title), it is years like those that have helped him learn. “I learned a lot from the tournaments which I have lost. I worked hard but I did not have the expected results. I learnt how to keep myself patient, trust myself more,” he said, adding that his success is a collective effort from his team.

With the year Dhiraj has had, he believes that it has given him impetus for the next two years, with the LA Olympics in mind. “Going forward, I would like to keep the room of learning open each and every day. That way I can push myself with no limits ahead so that I can keep going,” he said.

While Dhiraj, who trains at the renowned Army Sports Institute, takes grace in defeat, he also has his ways of dealing with the perks of success. “There are two things for me when it comes to success. The first is to accept it. Secondly, I try to forget it. If I lose, there is no room for forgetting. But if I win, there is a lot of room for it. After winning a tournament, I focus on what I have next in my schedule. All these tournaments are stepping stones to the ultimate goal of winning gold in the LA Olympics," he said.

And in this journey of the 25-year-old is someone who has got him out of a tough period. In a time where his family struggled to fund his equipment and results not going his way, his Korean coach Kim Hagyong had got him to the ASI in Pune. Then, Hagyong left India after the Paris Olympics, but returned early the following year. Dhiraj said his coach wants him to be independent. “He always trains me to be an independent archer and to make decisions for myself for every situation.