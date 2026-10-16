Three-way lead after Day Two as competition intensifies in golf

New Delhi: Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten and Adrian Meronk shared the clubhouse lead at the top of a congested leaderboard after Day Two of the weather-affected DP World India Championship. The tournament was still trying to play catch up after nearly five hours were lost due to storm on the first day, but conditions were perfect as some players faced 36 holes on Friday at the Delhi Golf Club.

Luiten played the most among the leaders as he tackled 34 holes for rounds of 68-68 to get to eight under, while Meronk and Hidalgo both faced 31 holes. Meronk was five under through four at the end of Thursday but added just one more first-round birdie before following up with a 69, while Hidalgo joined Luiten with rounds of 68-68.

Belgian Thomas Detry birdied three of his first six holes in round two to sit alongside the leaders, a shot clear of English pair Todd Clements and Eddie Pepperell. More than half the field was yet to finish the second round and 12 players were yet to start their second round. The tournament is sponsored by global logistics leader DP World.

Eugenio Chacarra was also at seven under through five holes as he seeks a result which could send him to the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World on Sunday. Om Prakash Chouhan, who played the DP World Tour in 2024 after topping the DP World PGTI Tour Order of Merit in 2023, was still the best Indian on the leaderboard. He had played just two holes, both pars, in the second round after a 68 on the first day. He was provisionally Tied-17th.

Two-time winner on the DP World Tour Anirban Lahiri (70-73) was assured of tee times over the weekend. He was Tied-46th, as was Saptak Talwar, who shot 71 in the first round and was par through seven holes in the second round.