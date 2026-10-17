Steady Om Prakash Chouhan is best-placed Indian after Day 3

New Delhi: Om Prakash Chouhan (68-72-71) was rock-solid on Day Three to be the best-placed Indian at tied 30th place with a total of five-under 211 at the $4 million DP World India Championship, a DP World Tour and DP World PGTI joint-sanctioned event at the Delhi Golf Club.

Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra (67-67) leads the field at a total of 14-under as he was four-under through 11 holes in his third round when play was suspended due to fading light at 1744 hrs local time.

Om Prakash Chouhan, who played the DP World Tour in 2024 after topping the DP World PGTI Tour Order of Merit in 2023, had played just two holes, both pars, in the second round when play was suspended on Friday. He came out and played 34 holes on Saturday. Chouhan, a winner of 12 titles, produced four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey in his second round of 72 during the first half of the day to end the halfway stage in tied 29th place.

Om Prakash, currently ranked seventh in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, then came up with two birdies and a bogey along with some crucial par-saves in his third round of 71 in the latter half of the day. Chouhan said, “My body was feeling very tight after playing 36 holes, but I stayed focused on my game. It was a steady round.”