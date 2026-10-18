Going bananas: Haaland keeps on scoring as scandal-hit Man City wins again in Premier League

Hobbling Haaland

Haaland and second-half substitute Antoine Semenyo were seen hobbling off the field at the end of the game, which finished with Ipswich grabbing its second goal in stoppage time and piling on the pressure in the final minutes.

Maresca said Haaland, who had taken a blow to the foot late in the match, wasn't worried.

"We will see," Maresca said. "I asked him and he said he was OK, so hopefully it is nothing serious."

Maresca added that Semenyo's injury might be more serious.

Perfect seven

Maresca became the first manager to win his first seven Premier League games in charge of a team.

"I didn't expect to win seven out of seven," said Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the offseason, "but we are working well, working good."

Chelsea (in 2005) and Liverpool (in 2019) are the other teams to win at least their first seven games of a Premier League season — and they both went on to win the title.

Liverpool rallies to beat Brentford but gets more injuries

Liverpool came from behind to win 2-1 at nine-man Brentford but lost two more players to injury in a busy stretch of fixtures.

Trailing to Keane Lewis-Potter's 44th-minute header, Liverpool found itself with a man advantage when Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk was shown a red card in first-half stoppage time for aiming a head-butt at Jeremy Jacquet.

Liverpool took advantage, with Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak scoring after the break to consign Brentford to its first league defeat this season.

Vitaly Janelt became the second Brentford player sent off after getting a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

Isak has just returned from an injury sustained on international duty with Sweden but two players are back on the treatment table, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong — a halftime substitute — forced off with injuries.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said Szoboszlai's problem was the reoccurrence of the hamstring injury he got while playing for Hungary in the recent international break.