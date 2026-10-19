Arsenal snatch late win to keep pressure on Man City as Man Utd held

LONDON: Arsenal struck late to beat Nottingham Forest and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, while struggling Manchester United dropped more points in a draw at Leeds.

The Gunners faced Forest a day after pacesetters City celebrated a seventh win in seven games at home to Ipswich -- shrugging off the fallout from the club's guilty verdict for serious financial irregularities.

Defending champions Arsenal huffed and puffed against Oliver Glasner's struggling side but finally secured the breakthrough when substitute Noni Madueke's effort found the net in the 80th minute after a deflection off Jair Cunha.

The goal was Arsenal's only shot on target in a disjointed performance that lacked attacking quality, but they are showing an impressive ability to grind out results when not at their best.

The 1-0 victory moved Mikel Arteta's side back up to second in the table, three points behind leaders City, while Forest, who failed to capitalise on a clutch of late chances, are now in the relegation zone.

"We had to earn it until the last second," Arteta told the BBC. "They are a well-coached team and hard to break down.

"We had to take risks, they are a dangerous team. We had to manage the emotional part really well. We stayed focused and the finishers made a huge impact."