Bundesliga: Maza and Schick help Bayer Leverkusen clip Freiburg's wings

LEVERKUSEN: Ibrahim Maza and Patrik Schick combined to score two goals as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat in-form Freiburg 2-1 in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.
After a shock defeat to promoted Elversberg in the season opener, Leverkusen have now picked up 13 of a possible 18 points and sit fourth, level with third-placed Freiburg on points but behind on goal difference.
Replaced by Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table after Vincent Kompany's men thumped RB Leipzig on Saturday, Freiburg host the Bavarian giants next weekend.
Schick's goal 14 minutes from time made him the first Leverkusen player to score in each of the first six matches in a Bundesliga season.
"It was a lot of fun, especially against such a strong opponent. Huge respect to Freiburg but we showed what we can do," Algeria attacker Maza told DAZN.
"Schicky and I are building some pretty good chemistry. The more time we spend playing together, the better it's getting. It's going pretty well right now."
Freiburg coach Julian Schuster said his side would learn from the defeat ahead of Bayern's visit next Sunday.
"It was completely unnecessary that we lost and dropped points here today," he said.
"But despite that there's plenty of positives to take out of it that will make us stronger and definitely help us," he added.
The Bundesliga's form team, Freiburg, took the pitch in Leverkusen under the watchful eyes of Germany coach Jurgen Klopp.
In October, Klopp called four Freiburg players up to the Germany squad for the first time and two of those combined for the opener with 14 minutes gone.
Right-back Philipp Treu laid on a counter-attacking opener for Derry Scherhant with a clever flick.
Five minutes later, Schick played a smart one-two with former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby before flicking to Maza who slammed home.
Schick blasted over the bar on the hour but did not need to wait long for his next opportunity.
With 15 minutes remaining, Maza dribbled in from the right and evaded several Freiburg defenders before playing an inch-perfect pass for Schick to guide a controlled strike home.
Rock bottom Borussia Moenchengladbach are still searching for a first point of the season after losing 2-1 at home against fellow strugglers Hoffenheim.
Hoffenheim's Bambase Conte opened the scoring with his second goal in two games since a surprise call-up to Klopp's Germany squad in October.
Wael Mohya pulled one back for the hosts just after the break but Alexander Prass put Hoffenheim back in front shortly afterwards as the visitors, who host Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday, won just their second game of the season.