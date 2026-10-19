Lyon go top of Ligue 1 as Monaco fall to first defeat of the season

PARIS: Ten-man Lyon held on for a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Nice to move top of Ligue 1 on Sunday, as previous pace-setters Monaco lost for the first time this season.

Five teams are level on 14 points at the top of the table with Lyon heading Paris Saint-Germain, Paris FC, Lille and Monaco on goal difference.

Lyon head to PSG next weekend.

"It's good to be top but it's not the most important thing," said Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca.

"But having 14 points is very positive. Of course, that gives us confidence and greater responsibilities, but at this stage of the season it changes nothing."

It was a close run affair for Lyon, playing in front of local boy and French cycling prodigy Paul Seixas, following Keito Nakamura's dismissal 20 minutes from time.

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi, who opened the scoring for Nice on 18 minutes with his second goal of the season, was denied an injury-time equaliser by a razor-tight offside call.

Two goals in three minutes turned the game around by half-time as Pavel Sulc equalised by prodding home a rebound and Tanner Tessmann headed the hosts in front.

Veteran Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel headed against the bar early in the second half while Wahi hit the post with a close-range header, shortly after Nakamura was dismissed for a high boot.

Noah Cadiou's second-half penalty for Lorient prevented Monaco from returning to the top of Ligue 1 as the principality outfit fell to a 1-0 defeat in Brittany on Sunday.

Wing back Dembo Sylla earned the penalty on the hour mark at the Stade du Moustoir as he was felled by Monaco captain Denis Zakaria.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky dived the right way, but Cadiou placed his spot-kick into the corner, to hand Monaco their first league defeat of the season.