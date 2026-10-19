Serie A 2026-27: Lazio crush Juventus to move level with Serie A leaders Inter; AC Milan, Como also win

MILAN: Lazio scored a statement win on Sunday, brushing Juventus aside 3-0 in Turin to move level on points with Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.

Lazio trail the defending champions on goal difference, but 19 points is their highest total after seven league games, surpassing the 17 accumulated by Sven Goran Ericsson's team to open the 1999-2000 season.

That side went unbeaten for their first nine games and ended up winning their second, and most recent, Serie A title, by one point from Juventus.

On Sunday, Lazio took control with a Danish double.

Oliver Provstgaard, a 1.93m centre back, leapt high above the home defence after 37 minutes and guided a header inside the far post.

After 66 minutes, winger Gustav Isaksen, faced by a backpedalling fullback, drifted inside and placed a low shot inside the far post.

With three minutes left, substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru picked up the ball in his own half and cantered unhindered into the Juventus penalty area before sliding home his shot.