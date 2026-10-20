80 SOMs list finalised: Usha, Gagan, Bindra among stars with athletics on top

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association is slowly getting warmed-up for its election. Days after the IOA named the Returning Officer — Sanjay K Srivastava, a former Election Commissioner of Delhi and Chandigarh — the names of Athletes Commission, who would be eligible to contest elections, have been finalized. Soon, after the 80 Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs), too were finalized and updated on the IOA website. Some prominent names have applied and it would be interesting to see who would emerge as the eight SOMs after the election on November 9. The eight will have voting rights and would be eligible to contest IOA elections as well. Last edition, an SOM — PT Usha — went on to become the IOA president. Out of the eight two will be part of the all important Executive Council of 15.

Apart from Usha, Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Beijing bronze medallist Vijender Singh, London Olympic medalists Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt and Saina Nehwal have been part of the approved SOM roster. Former World Championships medallist Anju Bobby George, former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla, archer Dola Banerjee too would be contesting the election. There are 10 names in the reserves in each category.

Interestingly, there are a couple of athletes with tainted pasts as well. In case of gymnast Dipa Karmakar, she was forced on the sidelines after she was slapped with a 21-month suspension for taking banned substance while in another athlete’s case, there was a lot of debate on technical grounds. The IOA’s rules do not clarify if athlete with doping record can be considered as SOM. However, under the declaration (SCHEDULE B – Disqualification and Integrity Disclosure) for athletes, one part says: “I have not been declared ineligible, suspended, or disqualified under the applicable antidoping rules of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and /or National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)”. In the case of Athletes Commission eligibility criteria, the rule is more specific and says: “9.2.4. Have never been sanctioned for violation under the World Anti-Doping Code, the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 or breach of any applicable integrity regulation(s).”