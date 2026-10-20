Asian Para Games 2026: Sahana smashes to bronze at second time of asking

Within two years, Sahana became a national champion. “After that national championship, I decided to take up the sport full time,” she added. Then, she discontinued her schooling and opted for an open schooling program to train in the sport. While she succeeded in international events, she could not replicate it in her first big-ticket event in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022. “During the Covid pandemic, I couldn’t train properly. After the Commonwealth Games, I decided to move to Chennai and train at the SDAT-AKG under both Muralidhara Rao and Srinivasa Rao sir,” she said.

Even after winning medals at the ITTF competitions and both World and Asian Youth Games, Sahana could not replicate her winning form at her first Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2023. “In the build-up to this Asian Para Games, there was pressure for me to deliver. I worked more on my fitness as I knew how important it was. I trained for six hours a day across two sessions, including in the gym.

She credited the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), her corporate employers, and her parents for their support. “My coaches Muralidhara sir and Srinivasa sir, along with assistant coach Meena Sundaram were very helpful as always,” she said.

But she felt she had the edge thanks to sports and performance psychologist Keerthana Swaminathan, with whom she had sessions until before the semifinals. “I also realized I needed to work on my mental fitness. I took sessions right up until the semifinals here to improve my game strategy and mental performance,” she said.

While this medal is a watershed moment in her career, she feels more medals are there for the taking. “Through this event, I qualified for the World Championships in Thailand next month. Winning a medal there can help me in my journey to the Paralympics,” she said.

The 22-year-old paddler believed life will now be about taking responsibilities. “With this medal, I believe there will be an onus on me to deliver. I am motivated to do more and I will continue to work hard,” she added.