Efforts on to host four consecutive WTA 125 events in India in 2028: TNTA president Vijay Amritraj

CHENNAI: As it stands, this edition of the Chennai Open, a WTA 250 event, will be the third and final edition. In order to capitalise on the growing popularity of World No 20 Alexandra Eala, the rising Filipino star, the governing body for women's tennis and Octagon, the tournament's license-holder, have decided to replace the Chennai Open with a maiden Tour-level event in Manila in the same window in 2027.

Although Vijay Amritraj, Tennis legend and TNTA president is disappointed that the WTA 250 event will not be there, he said an effort was being made to host four consecutive WTA 125 events in India in early 2028. WTA 125 is a category of tournaments between the main WTA Tour and the ITF circuit. "The plan is to put four WTA 125s - one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra - in January-February 2028. I have already brought this up and they have tentatively blocked some dates," he told select reporters on Tuesday. Amritraj also said that Chennai, which has a long history of hosting ATP and WTA tournaments, will be ready in case a slot opens next year.