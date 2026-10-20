Man City star Guehi says taking the knee has lost impact after opting against anti-racism gesture

MANCHESTER: Manchester City defender Marc Guehi believes the gesture of soccer players taking the knee before matches might have lost its impact and wants to see more done in the sport’s fight against racism.

Guehi, who is Black, didn’t take the knee prior to kickoff in City’s home game against Ipswich in the Premier League on Saturday in the first of two rounds of games dedicated to the competition’s “No Room For Racism” campaign.

It isn’t the first time Guehi refused to perform the gesture, which was introduced in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League decided against taking the knee ahead of every match, with players instead invited to do so on certain occasions each season.

Speaking Monday at a news conference the day before City’s Champions League match against AEK Athens, Guehi said it was “great” that the Premier League's anti-racism campaign was continuing.

“Whether more can be done — more can always be done,” he said. “We have to see how we can move the campaign along.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a football issue. I think it’s a wider societal issue and football is that beacon of hope to try to get the message out. But whether more can be done, we will try, hopefully with the PFA (English soccer's players union), with the league.”