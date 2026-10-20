Manish Narwal wins 10m air pistol SH1 silver at Asian Para Games

NAYOGA: Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event and secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics as Indian shooters continued their medal-winning run at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The Arjuna awardee from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district shot 233.7 in the eight-man final to finish second on the podium.

He became the third Indian para shooter to secure an LA 2028 quota place, following Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara, who won gold and silver respectively in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event on Monday, the opening day of the shooting competition.

South Korea's Jo Jeongdu smashed the Asian Para Games record with a score of 241.3 to claim gold, while China's Yang Chao took bronze with 213.6. The other Indian to make the final, Rudransh Khandelwal, finished seventh with a score of 127.3.

Narwal, who won silver in the same event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, added another medal to his collection after claiming bronze at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.