Nishad too good for two gold as athletes shine in Aichi-Nagoya

NAGOYA/CHENNAI: Nishad Kumar lost his right hand in a grass cutting machine. Things seemed depressing at the age of six. Yet, he did not give up. He took inspiration from his mother who was a state level volleyball player and a discuss thrower to take up sport. He continued with sport where he sought solace from physical setback. He took off from where he left at the last Asian Games when he won gold.

This year too he became the first athlete in this edition to win two gold medals. Seasoned athletes Nishad and Deepthi Jeevanji helped India to two gold medals at the Asian Para Games campaign on Tuesday. Athletics produced some spectacular results and contributed to five gold medals on Tuesday for India with Nishad emerging as the brightest star. After his T47 long jump gold on Monday, he clinched the top spot in high jump as well to become only the third Indian ever to claim gold in two events of a single Para Asiad. He also smashed the Games record with his 2.04m jump. At the end of day two, India were placed sixth on the table with 35 medals, including nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze. The athletics contribution to this tally currently stands at 20 medals.

Deepthi set the pace quite early in the day as she reasserted her continental supremacy by snaring a second consecutive gold in the women's 400m T20 event after clocking a Games record time of 56.36sec. The T20 classification covers athletes with intellectual impairments with challenges in processing information, concentration, and executing race plans or tactical strategies.