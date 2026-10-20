Powerlifter Ashok clinches 65 kg silver at Asian Para Games

NAYOGA: India’s Ashok (37), clinched the silver medal in the men’s 65 kg powerlifting competition at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday (October 20, 2026).

Ashok lifted a best of 192 kg to finish behind reigning Paralympic champion Zou Yi of China, who won gold with an effort of 216 kg. Indonesia’s Margono took the bronze medal with 177 kg.

Ashok opened with a successful 187 kg lift before managing 192 kg in his second attempt. He failed to lift 201 kg in his final attempt.

Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline, but athletes compete in different weight categories. Athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs.

Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.