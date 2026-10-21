IOA election: SOMs and Athletes Commission list should be scrutinised closely

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election is going through an interesting phase. After the announcement of the Returning Officer Sanjay K Srivastava, two main election rolls were drawn. One – Athletes Commission – is finalised, while the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit is on verge of being finalized. The SOMs list was updated on the IOA website late on Tuesday and as highlighted by this daily there are names who were either suspended or penalized for testing positive for banned substance or violating World and National Anti-Doping Agency rules.

A closer scrutiny of the lists brings out quite a few interesting points and a few can be considered as discrepancies as well. There are players who are not from Olympic sport as mandated by the recent Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit Rules, ratified in September this year. According to the rules, eligible candidates for the SOM rolls should be from Olympic sports. The rule clearly says: the athlete “have represented India in an Olympic Sport for which the concerned National Sports Federation/national sports body is a member of IOA.” That means sport like wushu, kabaddi which are not Olympic sports should not be considered. It needs to be seen if the RO considers athletes who are part of the published roster if someone objects.

The Athletes Commission (AC) list too has names that seem questionable. There is one player who had served suspension for doping and one name is that of a federation official. A weightlifter who tested positive in 2019 before making a comeback too seems to be under the scanner. There are names in SOMs who have failed dope tests too. Perhaps it will be prudent for official to approach the NADA to clear names.

One name in handball federation is an office bearer and is 1975 born. And definitely not a current sportspersons as should be desirable in such commissions. According to Athletes Commission rules, active athletes should be part of the AC rolls top elect 10 members. As of now there are 34 names from 17 national sports federations in the AC list who can contest and vote. Interestingly, handball has a member who is also an office bearer (treasurer). He, however, is a part of the federation's athletes commission. Well, this too needs to be scrutinised perhaps? And what seems even more bizarre is that an athlete who was born in 1963 is part of the AC. He definitely is not an active sportspersons in the strictest terms.