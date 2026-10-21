Tamil Nadu's Rivaan Dev Preetham Shines in Karting Championship, Sets Record Lap and Qualifies for Global Events

Rivaan earned a ticket to the World Rotax Max Grand Finals to be held at the Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve circuit in Portugal from November 7-14. The global event will see 432 elite racers from 60-plus nations go head-to-head on one of Europe’s most thrilling circuits.



This season has been good for Rivaan as he put in a standout performance at the FIA Karting Arrive and Drive Asia Pacific Championship 2026 in Macau (Sept 11–13). Racing against local champions, he climbed from P5 to P2 in Sprint 1, then P6 to P3 in Sprint 2, and finished P5 in the qualifying heats. In the grand final, he missed out on a podium finish from P5 despite weather delays. The big highlight was he set the fastest lap of the entire championship at 47.375s — an official event record. With this, he has qualified for the FIA World Cup that is being conducted in Malaysia the week after the grand finals in Portugal.