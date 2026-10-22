Coach takes pay cut, players collect money for physio's salary: Haryana men's team journey to national hockey title

CHENNAI: An honorary head coach, a videographer arranged in the eleventh hour, a physiotherapist, who was paid from contributions made within the team and seven debutants. That's the story of the Haryana team, which won the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh from October 10 to 21. They defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the final on Wednesday to lift the crown. It was their third national title under Dronacharya awardee and FIH Level 4 coach Sandeep Sangwan.

Ironically, the coach not only rendered his services for free but had to take 15-day half-pay leave from his parent department Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), where he is posted as chief manager in Ahmedabad. Department of Personnel and Training allows up to 30 days special casual leave in a calendar year for event participation, coaching and training camp. However, it was learnt that ONGC reduced it to 15-day a few years ago.

"It all started in 2011 when we lifted the first Hockey India-organised national title in Bhopal. We won a second title in 2022 before finishing on top of the podium in Jhansi," coach Sangwan told this daily. Haryana couldn't reach the final last edition and lost the summit clash against Odisha in 2024. "I could not join the team last year because of my other commitments. I was coach when we lost the final in 2024 but this time we really wanted to repeat our 2022 show and thankfully we did it," added the former junior India player.

Haryana held a 15-day camp ahead of the tournament in Shahabad. Sangwan took special casual leave for 15 days and procured half-day pay leave for the next 15 days during his stint with the team. "It's not always about money but yes in a way I took a pay cut (by half for every day) to be with the team. And it's not only me. Our manager served us without any financial remuneration. We collected funds to pay our physio. Our videographer, whom we hired from Jhansi only, was a former player and his only reward was a medal and the winner's certificate," the 49-year-old Sangwan explained.