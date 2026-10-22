Manchester United thrashed by Como in Champions League horror show

COMO: Manchester United's struggles deepened with a dismal 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como on Wednesday, piling further pressure on under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

Nico Paz's brilliant double inspired debutants Como to a famous win, with Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon also on target for the Italians.

Only a late Joshua Zirkzee goal spared United from suffering their joint-heaviest defeat in the competition as the crisis-hit visitors' winless run extended to seven games.

United boss Carrick faced mounting pressure after a poor run of three draws and three defeats in all competitions sealed their worst start to a league campaign for 40 years.

But a lacklustre Red Devils team failed to muster a response in the wind and rain of northern Italy as they were thoroughly outclassed to remain on three points in the Champions League.

Cesc Fabregas's side have enjoyed a fairytale rise from Serie B to Europe's elite club competition over the last three years, but their dismantling of the three-time European champions will go down as one of the greatest results in club history.

Argentina international Paz lit up the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia with superb solo efforts either side of Douvikas's accomplished finish, before Ramon's header completed the rout as Como claimed their second win of the league phase to move up to six points.

With both sides facing a string of injuries, there was one major surprise in Carrick's team as defender Matthijs de Ligt returned for his first appearance in 11 months following injury, replacing the suspended Leny Yoro.

Diogo Dalot had an early sight at goal when his shot curled inches wide of the far post, but Como immediately went up the other end and showed superior cutting edge.