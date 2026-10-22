UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid rout Leipzig 4-1 to continue perfect European start

MADRID: Real Madrid claimed a third Champions League victory in as many games by thrashing RB Leipzig 4-1 on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande among the goals for Jose Mourinho's side.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Madrid from close range towards the end of a tight first half, with Arda Guler doubling the record 15-time European champions' advantage soon after the interval.

Mbappe bent home a third before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for the German side and Diomande rammed a volley into the top corner to cap Madrid's triumph late on.

"We know every point is important to get into the top eight, we know we have to win as many games as possible -- we've won three and there are five to go," Mbappe told Movistar.

The French superstar, who hopes to win the Ballon d'Or next week, has netted in each of Madrid's Champions League matches this season and has 12 goals in 12 games.

"I'm doing well (but) I think I can do more," said Mbappe.

"I'm one of the few players who always has to demand more from himself... right now it's a good moment, but we have to keep going and I have to do more."

Their fourth consecutive win across all competitions will boost Madrid's morale ahead of Sunday's La Liga Clasico against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Without a major trophy for two seasons and having endured a shaky domestic start, Madrid can at least boast a perfect European record in the league phase, unlike Barca after their defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

"For a Clasico, confidence doesn't exist," Mourinho told Movistar.

"It's one more league game, but it's not a game like the others. We're losing 24 hours of rest (compared to Barca)."

Mourinho started with Vinicius, serving a four-match ban in La Liga, on the left flank and benched former Leipzig winger Diomande, despite his encouraging form.

Visitors Leipzig created the first big chance, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois getting down low to make a superb save from Romulo Cardoso.

Vinicius, who improved on a poor showing at Roma last week without breaking out of his rut, drew a save at full stretch from Leipzig's Maarten Vandevoordt.

Madrid carved out an advantage in the final stages of a low-key first half when Valverde cut the ball back for Guler, whose shot was blocked by Vandevoordt, but Silva darted in to score his first goal for the club.

Guler put Madrid two goals ahead in the 52nd minute, holding off a defender and turning home Mbappe's header back across goal from Jude Bellingham's cross.