2026 Asian Para Games: Meticulous planning & SAI support behind India's historic success in Japan

CHENNAI: Double entries, meticulous planning, recognition and fame have motivated athletes and helped them perform better this time. There has been continuous training, more engagement with support staff and access to funds. And of course, adhering to strict selection policy. These are some of the reasons for record medal haul at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The number of athletes in the Asian Para Games contingent is about half the size of last edition. To be precise, there were 309 athletes in the last edition compared to 168 this time, which includes 112 male and 56 female athletes. Considering the number of athletes, the medal haul in Asian Para Games can be said to be phenomenal. Last time India returned with 111 medals including 29 gold medals. The tally has risen to 114 this time with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. This is India's best-ever performance at the continental Para Games too. Basically, what 309 athletes could not last edition, 168 managed to better the tally.

One such arm that has been a constant support is the sports ministry. Days before the contingent was finalised there were murmurs of discontent among the para-fraternity. The numbers were not as many as the last edition. This was not due to any ministry restriction, either. Take for instance athletics, the quota has been around 60 given by the organisers. And on top of that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme had laid their criteria last year itself and according to a sports ministry source, they stuck to it, despite initial criticism. However, like one official pointed out it was a vindication of their selection policy too. TOPS has been supporting most of the para athletes through their schemes. One official explained it succinctly, "the purpose was not to cut numbers at all". "If 500 met the criteria then 500 would have gone."

On Friday, in faraway Nagoya, athletes shone but shuttlers led the gold medal winning streak with Paris Paralympic gold winner Nitesh Kumar (SL3) and Naveen Sivakumar (SL4) who stood on top of the podium. They were not alone, archers and shooters also shone.

Finally, after close to one week of competition, India had their share of fame with athletes with different disabilities surmounted hurdles both physical and emotional to help India in top four in the continent.