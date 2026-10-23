Anahat Singh enters maiden PSA Gold-level semis at Silicon Valley squash

NEW DELHI: Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinal at the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, USA with a thrilling five-game win over Egyptian sixth seed Salma Hany.

A day after taking out Egyptian world No.3 and eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in straight games, the 18-year-old world No.15 Anahat beat world No.14 Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 42 minutes in the quarterfinals.

"I've never played her before, and I didn't know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced on the PSA Tour," Anahat said of Hany after fighting back to win from 2-1 down.