Anahat Singh crashes out in semifinals of Silicon Valley squash tournament

REDWOOD CITY: India's Anahat Singh crashed out in the semifinals of the Silicon Valley squash tournament after losing to the world No.4 Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

The world No.15 and reigning world junior champion, Anahat went down 11-5, 11- 6,11-4, 11-7, for her third defeat to the Malaysian opponent in as many meetings.

Anahat had earlier defeated Egypt's world No.3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini while making it to the final four.

"Anahat is very talented and so dangerous," said Sivasangari, who had defeated Anahat 3-0 in the final of the women's singles at the Asian Games.

"She's definitely amongst the top girls now, and she's still so young. Coming into today's match, I started a bit slow but got myself back into it, and I'm glad with the way I finished it," she added.