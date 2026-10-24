Kept believing in ourselves, says Nitish Reddy after India beat New Zealand

Christchurch: There is a reason why Nitish K Reddy is being looked at as Hardik Pandya's back up in both white-ball formats. The seam-bowling all-rounder has a high ceiling and his bowling is still a work in progress. But as seen on Saturday, he can step up with the bat. The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls to help Tilak Varma (51 n.o) take India over the line in the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Nitish has had frequent injuries in the past, especially with regards to his bowling. But since he came back, the selectors are keen to use him across formats, including Tests. He is part of the New Zealand tour Test squad as well. However, the last thing they would want is for him to be injured. There is no doubt India are keen to wrap him in cotton and protect him till the 2027 World Cup.

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is keen to stay injury-free and is constantly working on managing the workload that comes with shouldering dual responsibilities with the bat and ball. The lower middle order batter scored an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls that helped India overhaul New Zealand total in the final over. He also took a wicket and added 69 runs for the seventh wicket with Tilak Varma.

The all-rounder acknowledged that managing his workload was an ongoing process, with the demands extending beyond match days to training sessions. "As I am getting to understand, you guys have to also understand that I am an all-rounder. I have to do both batting and bowling, even in practice, I have to do my workloads. The amount of work I have to do on the field and off the field," Reddy said at post match press conference.