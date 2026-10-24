Rain, red flags and razor-thin finishes light up opening day in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The season opener started under rain but the excitement remained the same. The Kari Motor Speedway had some sizzling moments as the race war was marred by red flags and safety cars too. On Saturday, the By the end of an eventful opening day, early leaders had emerged in every class, with plenty of challengers close behind.

According to the organisers' release, in LGB Formula 4, Arya Singh is the man to beat after winning an eventful LGB Formula 4 race. The contest was cut to 11 laps after four laps behind the safety car, and when the green flag fell, front-row rivals Mehul Agarwal and Arya Singh went to war while Meco Racing's Raghul Rangasamy barged his way into second. Agarwal snatched the lead back but spun through 360 degrees just laps from home, handing Singh the lead and Rangasamy second place. Singh splashed home to win by 2.456 seconds, with Dark Don rookie Aditya Patnaik pipping the recovering Agarwal by 0.120 seconds for third. Rangasamy, Patnaik and Agarwal are the ones to watch, along with Dhruv Goswami, who fought back from 19th on the grid to sixth.

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: In the Amateurs, Kabir Sahoch is the undisputed leader after back-to-back lights-to-flag wins, taking Race 1 by 2.298 seconds with the day's quickest lap of 1:19.880 and Race 2 by 3.218 seconds. Mumbai's Saurav Sanjay Dey is the rider to watch, having climbed from tenth to fifth in Race 1 and from fifth on the grid to second in Race 2, while Brandon Dsouza and Johnson Xavier Saldanha, separated by just 0.184 seconds in Race 2, keep the podium fight alive. In the Pro class, Coimbatore's Senthil Kumar won Race 1 from pole by 0.025 seconds over Anish Shetty, who set the fastest lap of 1:15.546. Navaneeth Kumar then mastered a red-flag restart to win Race 2 by 1.245 seconds over Senthil, with Vivek Satyanarayan Pillai third and Shetty slipping to fifth. Senthil and Navaneeth have a win each, with Shetty and Pillai the ones to watch.