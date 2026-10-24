Varma, India's Tilaki charm as India beat New Zealand again

POST the West Indies T20I series in India, Tilak Varma was asked a question with respect to his batting position. After shifting ever so slightly during the press conference, the southpaw moved closer to the mic before speaking about the change. "For me," he began post the final game of that series in Bengaluru, "if you see, it will be slightly easier batting at 3. But unfortunately, now I should bat at 5 or 6 because we have got the combination at the top.

"It's not that easy to change the numbers from 3 to 5 and 6. It will be slightly challenging. But I have been working on that. How can I finish the games? I have said that I love finishing the games for the country."

Inside a packed Hagley Oval at Christchurch on Saturday night, Varma again showed why he loved 'finishing games'. Even though he doesn't particularly relish this role, he times an onslaught to perfection. Against a Kiwi attack sniffing the blood of the Indian lower-order and a chance to equalise the series — coming into the second game, the visitors were leading 1-0 — Varma decided to take it deep. But wanting to take it deep is one thing. Having full conviction in that belief is a totally difficult thing.

It generally means you stop worrying about the asking rate, target one specific bowler and mentally decide that you have to hit 'x' number of sixes and 'y' number of fours if you are to ace this chase. He did all of that to help India win the second match of the series with one ball to spare.

With the visitors chasing 181 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Varma had joined Axar Patel with the score at 4/69 off 10.4 overs. Soon enough, they had slumped to 6/112 in 14.5 overs to leave them gasping.